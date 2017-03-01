New music festival announced on same site and weekend as Bestival

Bestival will move to Dorset this year after speculation about its future

A new music festival will take place on the same Isle of Wight site recently vacated by Bestival, where it will also be held on the same weekend as the now Dorset-based Bestival.

The future of the Rob da Bank-created festival was in doubt after a relatively low-turn out at its 2016 event – which itself had to be downsized – but organisers denied that it would lead to the end of Bestival entirely. It was an assertion that was proven true by the December announcement that Bestival would be held this year, albeit in a new location in Dorset.

With the previous site – Robin Hill County Park – set to be left unused this summer, a new festival has stepped in to fill the void left by Bestival. Eklectica – which describes itself as an “eclectic boutique” event – will now be held on the former Bestival site on the same weekend as the newly-moved Bestival – September 9-10.

While Eklectica has yet to confirm any bookings, organisers have promised that there will be a “dynamic mix of music, performances and entertainment” at the inaugural festival.

Bestival, meanwhile, will see headline sets from The xx, Jamie T, A Tribe Called Quest and Pet Shop Boys.

A Tribe Called Quest will reportedly play their last-ever UK show at this year’s festival.