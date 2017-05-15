New #grime4corbyn campaign offers young voters chance to attend ‘secret grime rave’

A new campaign has been launched to offer people the chance to attend a ‘secret grime rave’ if they register to vote and then vote Labour in the upcoming general election.

The upcoming ‘#grime4corbyn‘ campaign follows the likes of JME endorsing the Labour leader – even going as far to meet with Corbyn this weekend to discuss how to encourage young voters to get involved.

The two met yesterday to discuss music, education and the arts, before taking to social media to encourage people to register to vote in the snap election. JME said that “he explained why bare of us don’t vote,” while Corbyn reiterated how important it is that people register ahead of polling day next month.

Corbyn Riddim (Prod. DA) by DecolonisingOurMinds Stream Corbyn Riddim (Prod. DA) by DecolonisingOurMinds from desktop or your mobile device

Now, #grime4corbyn say that they “hope to harness this energy to help elect a Labour Prime Minister who will reduce the voting age to 16, cancel exorbitant university tuition fees, cancel zero hours contracts, and through a new genuine living wage and building 500,000 council homes a year, give Britain’s young people the homes, jobs and education they need – for the many, not the few.”

Visit here to get involved in #grime4corbyn

With voter registration closing in just one week on May 22, now over 475,000 18-24 year-olds have registered to vote.

Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell also recent came out in support of Labour and Corbyn, while Harry Styles revealed that he’d be voting for ‘whoever is against Brexit‘.

The General Election 2017 will take place on June 8.