Halsey shares new song for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack – listen

Halsey has shared her new song ‘Not Afraid Anymore’, which will feature on the forthcoming soundtrack for the new film Fifty Shades Darker.

The singer/songwriter, who hails from New Jersey, is among the high-profile names to contribute to the new film’s soundtrack, joining the likes of Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift – who have collaborated together for the Fifty Shades Darker score.

‘Not Afraid Anymore’ was officially released by Halsey last night (January 12), a move that marked her first release of 2017. The lyrics of the new single appear to reflect the tone of Fifty Shades Darker, with Halsey at one point singing: “I am not ashamed anymore / I want something so impure / You better impress now / watching my dress now, fall to the floor“.

Listen to Halsey’s new song ‘Not Afraid Anymore’ via Spotify below.

The hotly-anticipated Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be released in full on February 10. As well as Halsey, Malik and Swift, the likes of John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Sia have all contributed new songs to the score.

The film itself – the sequel to 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, both of which have been adapted from E. L. James’ best-selling erotic fiction franchise – will also be released on February 10 worldwide.