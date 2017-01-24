New ‘intelligent turntable’ allows you to play vinyl from a smartphone

It promises "the intimacy of vinyl with modern-day convenience".

A new “intelligent turntable” that allows users to play vinyl from their smartphone is in the works.

According to its page on the Coming Soon Tech website, the LOVE turntable “reads vinyl with a stylus, connects to Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, and is controlled by your smartphone”. It promises “the intimacy of vinyl with modern-day convenience”.

A ‘how it works’ section on the site explains: “Once LOVE is synced with your audio device, put any size vinyl on one of the two complimentary 7″ record bases. LOVE then scans the vinyl to determine its size and number of tracks. If you’d like to start your listening experience with track 3, simply Press LOVE’s top shell three times or select the track through the app. From there, sit back, relax, and enjoy your record.”

The LOVE turntable isn’t available to buy yet, but intrigued tech fans can sign up here to be notified when it launches, and receive a 50% discount on the eventual purchase price.

The resurgent popularity of vinyl records in the UK is continuing to swell. Last month (December) it was reported that weekly sales of vinyl had outstripped digital album downloads for the first time ever.