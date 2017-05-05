Longtime producer Swizz Beatz has been doing some cryptic teasing on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Swizz shared an image of himself with the rapper, alongside the caption: “They don’t even know what’s about to happen. Album ModeZone”.

It adds to speculation that the rapper is gearing up to release a new LP, following Jay Z’s recent announcements as headliner of both Austin City Limits festival and his own Made In America festival.

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on May 4, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Swizz Beatz isn’t the first producer to hint at a new release from the ’99 Problems’ superstar, Zaytoven and Mike Will Made-It have also recently made reference to working alongside Jay Z, Stereogum reports.

Jay Z made a return to music last month with a guest verse on Frank Ocean‘s latest surprise single ‘Biking’, which also features Tyler, the Creator.

Jay Z’s last album was ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’, released in 2013.

The rapper removed all his music from Spotify last month, presumably due to his ties to Tidal. More recently, Jay Z was sued over a series of baseball caps featuring his former Roc Nation label’s logo.