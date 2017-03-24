New Kanye Yeezy trainers coming next month

Fans recently camped outside a shop in Nottingham to get their hands on his Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Kanye West has announced a new brand of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 trainers, which are due out next month.

The new pair have been dubbed the “cream white” iteration, featuring an all-white Primeknit upper that sits atop of a white Boost midsole.

The trainers also feature the signature SPLY-350 stripe in all-white, that sits on the side panels of each of the shoes. You can view the new trainers below.

They are expected to drop on Saturday, April 29, in both, adult and kids sizes, at select Adidas Originals stores worldwide.

It’s unknown whether or not the shoes will be a limited release (just like the Zebra V2 iteration) or a general release.

Yeezy Mafia

Last month, fans set up camp outside a Nottingham shoe shop in anticipation of the sole UK release of the rapper’s new Yeezy trainers.

The rapper’s latest collaboration was sold at Nottingham shoe store 18montrose.

One group told The Nottingham Post that they’d spent in excess of £1500 in travel and hotel expenses (as well as the total cost of the shoes when purchased), with members of the group taking it in terms to wait in line.

Speaking to the local paper, student Zaheed Bukreedan explained that he and his fellow “sneakerheads” couldn’t miss out on the launch of West’s latest line of shoes.

“We have a hotel room at the Ibis and are taking it in shifts to sit in the queue,” Bukreedan explained. “A friend of mine is a sneakerhead, he’s been collecting them for about five years and has around 30 in his collection. So when he saw the shop’s blog post announcing it, he said he wasn’t risking missing out.”

