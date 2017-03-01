New Lana Del Rey album track ‘Best American Record’ leaks online

It follows on from lead single 'Love'

A new Lana Del Rey song, thought to appear on her upcoming album, has leaked online.

‘Best American Record’ follows on from her recent single ‘Love’ and can be heard here.

“You were so obsessed with writing the next best American record,” Lana sings on the stripped-back track. “But there was nothing left by the time we got to bed.”

WireImage

Del Rey recently described her forthcoming album as being “more socially aware”, also revealing that she has been working on music with The Last Shadow Puppets‘ Miles Kane.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained.

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”

Lana recently promoted witchcraft as a means of getting rid of President Trump, a move that was later criticised by Azealia Banks.