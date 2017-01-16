James Murphy gives update on new LCD Soundsystem album

This Is Happening

James Murphy has given fans an update on the progress of the new LCD Soundsystem album.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new LCD Soundsystem album, after Murphy and co cancelled tour dates to finish the record having signed a major label record deal for their first album since 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’. After completing an acclaimed festival tour last year, the reunited dance rock heroes have announced a handful of dates for 2017 – with fans now expecting the record to drop before they hit the road in the summer.

Now, responding to one fan questioning whether there would be news on the new record soon on Facebook, Murphy said: “Sure. Still working on it, but it’ll be done soon. Winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out.”

After their first batch of tour dates were revealed, Murphy told fans that they were reuniting as he had years’ worth of new songs written for the band. They revealed their first music in five years with ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’.

“We’re not just playing Coachella,” he said. “We’re playing all over. we’re not just having some reunion tour. we’re releasing a record (sometime this year – still working on it, actually), so this isn’t a victory lap or anything, which wouldn’t be of much interest to us).”

In the years since LCD Soundsystem’s split, James Murphy launched Despacio with 2ManyDJs, designed a symphony system for the New York subway, produced records for Pulp and Arcade Fire, collaborated with David Bowie, ‘remixed’ data from the US Tennis open, released his own brand of coffee and opened a restaurant in NYC.