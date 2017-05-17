‘New’ Madonna song mysteriously appears on iTunes

It's believed to be a demo from the sessions for her 2015 album 'Rebel Heart'.

A “new” song by Madonna unexpectedly appeared on iTunes over the weekend.

Titled ‘Behind Me’, the track features a little-known artist called Guido Dos Santos and was added to the iTunes store without fanfare.

It has since been removed, but Gay Times reports that it attracted enough attention to chart inside the Top 50 in eight countries.

The song is believed to be a version of ‘Two Steps Behind Me’, a demo Madonna recorded during the sessions for her 2015 album ‘Rebel Heart’. At the time, the song was rumoured to be a ‘diss track’ aimed at Lady Gaga, but Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary later dismissed this suggestion.

Meanwhile, Madonna has recently responded to news that a movie biopic called Blond Ambition is in the works.

Addressing the film, which has yet to be cast, she wrote on Instagram: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Madonna also recently made fun of Kendall Jenner’s axed Pepsi advert.

In 1989, Pepsi had pulled an advert starring Madonna in the wake of the controversy caused by the singer’s ‘Like A Prayer’ video. The famous video, in which Madonna is seen kissing a black saint, was accused of “blasphemy” by the Vatican. At the time, Pepsi were so keen to distance themselves from the video swiftly that they allowed Madonna to keep her $5 million advance.