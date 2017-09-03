New Michael Hutchence documentary “will make headlines all around the world”

'The Last Rockstar'

A new “tell-all” documentary about the life of INXS frontman Michael Hutchence has been confirmed – with producers claiming that it will “make headlines all around the world”. Watch the trailer below.

‘Michael Hutchence: The Last Rockstar’ is a new Channel Seven documentary that will chart the final hours of the iconic frontman, as well as featuring ‘missing songs’ heard for the first time, along with the last lyrics that Hutchence wrote, personal family videos and photographs.

“This is not a biopic treading over old territory – this will make headlines around the world,” producer Mark Llewellyn told The Sunday Telegraph in Australia. “This is not Michael Hutchence defined by how he died but how he lived: a brilliant musician, a brilliant man, a loving father, a true rock star.”

U2 frontman Bono features in the trailer, where he says: “He was amazing and interesting and then tragic. We’re all realising just how great a singer we lost as well as a friend.”

Llewellyn says that he was given ‘unprecedented’ access by Hutchence’s estate, and that this film will go deeper than any biopic or film has before. It took two years to shoot and was filmed in five different countries.

The film is scheduled for release in time with the 20th anniversary of Hutchence’s death in November 2017.

Hutchence was found dead on 22 November 1997 after he took his own life, just seven months after INXS released their 10th album ‘Elegantly Wasted’. He was 37-years-old.