Is a new Michael Jackson album on its way?

A new Michael Jackson album seems to be on its way.

The King of Pop’s vaults have already been mined for two posthumous albums of previously unreleased material: 2010’s ‘Michael’ and 2014’s ‘Xscape’.

The latter yielded the hit single ‘Love Never Felt So Good’, which was released both as an MJ solo single and as a duet with Justin Timberlake.

Now a teaser for something called ‘Scream’ has appeared on the late singer’s social feeds. MJ fans already know ‘Scream’ as the title of the late singer’s hit ’90s’ duet with sister Janet Jackson, which had one of the most expensive music videos of all time.

Meanwhile, ‘Scream’ posters have been shared on social media after reportedly appearing in Germany. They describe ‘Scream’ as an album which has a release date of September 29.

Michael Jackson would have turned 50 years old on August 29. His daughter Paris marked the occasion with a poignant message on Instagram, in which she wrote: “You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our should will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”