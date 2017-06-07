Watch New Order’s Bernard Sumner address Manchester terror attack

'What pointless loss of life, pointless act of brutality'

New Order‘s Bernard Sumner spoke about the Manchester terror attack during a recent interview.

On May 23, 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber targeted Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena.

Speaking to Pete Tong during the IMS Ibiza 2017 keynote interview, Manchester native Sumner said: “It breaks my heart. What pointless loss of life, pointless act of brutality. Obviously, it’s my home city, it strikes a note with me. It’s just gut-wrenchingly heartbreaking what’s happened to mainly teenage girls at the concert in Manchester. It just seems completely barbaric and pointless. It breaks my heart.”

Watch the full interview below.

At the weekend, Ariana Grande and other stars performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, announced in the aftermath of the attacks. Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and many more appeared at the charity event on Sunday night (June 4).

Tickets for the show at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground sold out in just six minutes, with the concert going on to raise £2 million for the families of victims of the attacks.

NME went behind the scenes at One Love Manchester to bring you everything you couldn’t see on TV.