New Order performed Joy Division’s ‘Disorder’ for the first time last night

The group were performing as part of Manchester International Festival

Last night, New Order performed Joy Division hit ‘Disorder’ live, for the very first time, as part of Manchester International Festival.

The group were performing at the iconic Old Granada Studios, a location which saw the filming of a legendary Joy Division live session back in 1979.

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, the set saw the group perform Joy Division’s ‘Disorder’ for the first time as New Order. The track was last performed by Joy Division back in 1980.

In addition, they also performed the New Order tracks ‘Shellshock’ and ‘Subculture’ for the first time in 30 and 28 years respectively. The set finished on a cover of Joy Division’s ‘Decades’.

The full setlist from last night’s New Order show at Manchester International Festival was:

Elegia Who’s Joe? Dream Attack Disorder (Joy Division cover) Ultraviolence Behind Closed Doors All Day Long Shellshock Guilt Is a Useless Emotion Subculture Bizarre Love Triangle Vanishing Point Plastic Your Silent Face Decades (Joy Division cover)

The electro-rock pioneers have teamed up with frequent collaborator and composer Joe Duddell to arrange the synthesizer parts and provide live orchestrations for many of their deeper cuts and more esoteric tracks, to be performed by musicians form the Royal Northern College of Music at this July’s Manchester International Festival.

“Can I make it clear it won’t be anything like our normal sets?,” New Order frontman Bernard Sumner told The Guardian. “There will be no ‘Blue Monday’, no ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s good to do something different at all because that is what we were like when we started, just hopefully not so much chaos.”

Adding that the songs would be going through “real, micro deconstruction,” Barney added that “even taking a four-note chord and splitting out those notes to four different players, so each player has a monophonic line”.