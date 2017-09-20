New Order announce full and final settlement with Peter Hook

The bassist last played with the band in 2007, and sued his former bandmates back in 2015 over royalties

New Order have reached a full and final settlement with their former bassist Peter Hook.

The two parties have been locked in a dispute for some time, with Hook suing New Order members Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert in 2015 for royalties. Hook left New Order in 2007.

However, the dispute has now been settled. Read the full statement from New Order below.

New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook.

The disputes were based upon Hook’s use of various New Order and Joy Division assets on merchandising and in the promotion of shows by his new band, and the amount of money he receives from the use of the name New Order by his former colleagues since 2011.





The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy.

With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live.

