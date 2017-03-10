New Order to ‘re-imagine’ their back catalogue at Manchester shows with 12-piece synth ensemble

The electro icons to play string of homecoming shows at Manchester International Festival

New Order have announced details of a special string of Manchester homecoming gigs in which they’ll be ‘re-imagining’ their seminal back catalogue with a 12-piece synth ensemble.

The electro-rock pioneers have teamed up with frequent collaborator and composer Joe Duddell to arrange the synthesizer parts and provide live orchestrations for many of their deeper cuts and more esoteric tracks, to be performed by musicians form the Royal Northern College of Music at this July’s Manchester International Festival.

“Can I make it clear it won’t be anything like our normal sets?,” New Order frontman Bernard Sumner told The Guardian. “There will be no ‘Blue Monday’, no ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s good to do something different at all because that is what we were like when we started, just hopefully not so much chaos.”

Adding that the songs would be going through “real, micro deconstruction,” Barney added that “even taking a four-note chord and splitting out those notes to four different players, so each player has a monophonic line”.

He continued: “We didn’t hesitate to say yes because it’s a great festival and it’s in our hometown.”

The shows will take place at Old Granada Studios where Joy Division made their first TV appearance,on Tony Wilson’s Granada show ‘So It Goes’ before they first signed to Factory Records.

To coincide with the gigs, a new exhibition called ‘True Faith’ will celebrate New Order and Joy Division at Manchester Art Gallery. Curated by artist Matthew Higgs and writer Jon Savage with archivist Johan Kugelberg, the show will display images and artworks inspired over four decades by both bands.

New Order will be performing at Manchester International Festival on Thursday 29 June, Saturday 1 July, Thursday 6 July, Thursday 13 July, Saturday 15 July at 8pm at Stage 1 of Old Granada Studios. For tickets and more information, visit here.