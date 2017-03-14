Paramore have reportedly registered an album’s worth of new songs

The follow-up to the band's 2013 self-titled fourth album seems to have been completed

Paramore have reportedly registered an album’s worth of new tracks to the ASCAP ACE Repertory – suggesting a new release is imminent.

The three-piece – who are fronted by Hayley Williams – have been working on the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled fourth album, and gave an update on its progress in a lengthy Instagram post back in January.

A fan account affiliated with Paramore have now appeared to stumble on a list of new tracks that have been registered in the ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) ACE Repertory, which lists compositions and the artists who have written them. The majority of the new songs have been credited to Williams and guitarist Taylor York, while recently-returned drummer Zac Farro is registered on three tracks.

See the tweet, via @TheParamoreBand, below.

The band have already confirmed that they will resume touring this year – presumably in support of the upcoming new album.

The aforementioned Instagram post on the progress of the as-yet-untitled fifth album elaborated on some of the problems Paramore have faced in writing new material.

“Following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not,” the post read. “The problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”