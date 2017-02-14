Listen to a new Phife Dawg verse on a new track with Dwele

The posthumous recording guest features on the Detroit singer's latest single

A new verse from the late Phife Dawg features on a new track the rapper recorded with Dwele before his death – listen to the newly-shared ‘Wanna Dance’ below.

The A Tribe Called Quest MC passed away following complications from diabetes in March 2016, but not before he’d completed all of his vocal parts for the final Tribe album ‘We Got It From Here… Thanks 4 Your Service’. Phife’s wife, Desha Head Taylor, revealed in November that he’d recorded a solo album before his death, with the aim now to release the record in the first quarter of 2017.

The latest posthumous recording from Phife has now emerged on a new track with Detroit singer Dwele, which will also feature on that aforementioned solo album, tentatively titled ‘Forever’. ‘Wanna Dance’ will also sit on Dwele’s forthcoming album ‘Same Book… New Chapter’, which will arrive later this year.

Listen to Dwele’s ‘Wanna Dance’ below, featuring Phife Dawg and Mike City.

The last posthumous solo Phife release came in April, with the J Dilla-produced ‘Nutshell’.

The remaining members of A Tribe Called Quest, meanwhile, will set out on the touring circuit later this year for what could be the group’s final ever live outing. They will play at Parklife festival in Manchester in June, with more UK dates expected to be announced in due course.