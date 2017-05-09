Brewery creates ‘Pisner’ beer using 50,000 litres of urine collected at music festival

The Danish brewer Norrebro Bryghus are behind the new beverage, which was made with the help of the 2015 staging of Roskilde Music Festival

A Danish brewery is bringing out a new beer called ‘Pisner’, which has been made with the help of 50,000 litres of urine that was collected from a music festival in 2015.

The brewer in question, Norrebro Bryghus, are behind the new concoction, drawing on the plentiful supply of urine that was collected during the staging of Roskilde Festival in Denmark two years ago.

While ‘Pisner’ contains no actual human waste, the novelty beer has been produced from malted barley that has been fertilised with the urine collected from Roskilde.

Norrebro Bryghus’s chief executive Henrik Vang confirmed that no human urine had been filtered into the new drink. “When the news that we had started brewing the Pisner came out, a lot of people thought we were filtering the urine to put it directly in the beer – and we had a good laugh about that.”

The idea was backed by Denmark’s Agriculture and Food Council, who coined the concept of the new drink “beercycling.”

One Roskilde attendee, Anders Sjögren, gave a positive review of the beer. “If it had tasted even a bit like urine I would put it down, but you don’t even notice.”

