New Queens of the Stone Age single ‘will debut in two weeks’

It has a "super sexy groove", apparently.

Queens Of The Stone Age are preparing to share their new single, according to a US radio DJ.

The band have revealed that their follow-up to 2013’s ‘… Like Clockwork’ album is “mixed and finished” and that it won’t feature any special guests. They also recently posted a cryptic image on their social media channels along with the words ‘Twenty Five’, possibly hinting at the name of the new album, or its lead single.

Now Chris Payne of 104.1 KRZQ has claimed to have heard the album’s lead single and told fans: “You’re in for a surprise.”

Replying to further questions about the song, Payne said he’s been told the single will hit radio “in two weeks”.

Payne also revealed that he knows which act will be joining the band on their next tour, saying it’s “going to be awesome”.

Frontman Josh Homme recently discussed the band’s new album, describing it as “uptempo” and “risky” while also outlining the group’s aim to make it their “best” yet.

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the fourth North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25), Montebello Rock Fest 2017 (June 23-24) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August. They will also play dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan this summer, with more tour news expected.