New Rolling Stones album to be released with upcoming book

A new Rolling Stones album will be released along with an upcoming retrospective book.

The Rolling Stones: On Air in the Sixties will be published by Penguin Random House on September 8. It will chronicle the band’s radio and TV appearances during the first decade of their stardom.

The book will come with “previously unseen facsimile documents from the BBC and commercial TV and radio archives, and many stunning unseen images”. There will also be a “tie-in” album and a BBC documentary of the same name.

“These new releases offer insights and a fresh unexplored perspective on the story of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world,” a press release states.

No further details are known about what the album will include. NME has approached a representative of the band for more information.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones recently explained that they will not be playing in the UK as part of their 2017 European ‘No Filter’ tour – blaming a “lack of available venues”.

In May, the band announced that they’d be playing 13 shows in 12 different European cities this autumn.

“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”