New ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Beatles documentary to be released next month

‘It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond’ features rare footage from the 60's



A new Beatles documentary is set to hit cinemas this May.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond is due out May 26, directed by Alan G. Parker and produced by Reynold D’Silva and Alexa Morris.

The documentary follows The Beatles between August 1966 and 1967, as they created ’Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ at Abbey Road. It includes rare archived footage of their heyday, including footage that hasn’t been seen since the 60’s. Watch a trailer below.

Director Parker says: “We’re combining first-hand accounts of the events that allowed ‘Sgt. Pepper…’ to happen with rare and unseen footage that we’ve forensically unearthed from mainstream archives and private collectors.” He adds: “The last days of touring, the execution of the album – and the aftermath that it left behind will, I hope, give the audience an intimate sense of the band, the time and the impact of this extraordinary album.”

After its May 26 cinema release, It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond is released digitally on June 1, in line with the album’s 50th anniversary. A physical DVD and Blu-Ray release is due July 3.

Also on May 26, The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’ will be reissued on CD and vinyl. Its super deluxe boxset features bonus recordings, alternate mixes, a 144-page book, a remastered version of the 1992 Making of Sgt Pepper documentary, plus restored promo films for ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’. “It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art,” Paul McCartney said in a press release.