New Taylor Swift song coming tonight

'Reputation' is out on November 11

Taylor Swift is set to unveil another new track from her forthcoming album ‘Reputation‘ later tonight (November 2).

The track ‘Call It What You Want’, will go online from midnight eastern time according to a post by Swift, which also appears to feature lyrics from the track.

The singer has previously shared two songs from the album in the form of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘…Ready For It?’.

‘Reputation’ is out on November 11.

Swift was recently confirmed to appear at two shows in December. On December 2, she will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan and more at 99.7 Now’s Poptopia event in San Jose, California.

On December 7, she will perform at B96 Chicago’s Jingle Bash alongside Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Khalid, Logic and Sabrina Carpenter.

As yet, there is no word on Swift’s on headline dates. However, she recently launched a campaign to give fans priority access to tickets to dates on a forthcoming North American tour, in a bid to prevent touts and bots from scalping real fans.

The campaign has come under some scrutiny, with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds accusing the star of “fleecing” fans.

In response to the criticism, Swift’s spokesperson has since defended the campaign to NME: “If these same tickets were offered on the open market,” they said, “scalpers would snatch them up and fans would be paying thousands of dollars for them. Scalpers and bots will not take the time to engage in legitimate fan activity.

“Taylor rewarding her fans for posting selfies, watching YouTube videos and downloading her albums, things her fans are already doing, is a great thing. This is a program that rewards fans for being fans and makes sure they get great tickets at face value.”