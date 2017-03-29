New ‘IT’ teaser trailer revealed ahead of full version being released tomorrow

The full version 'left people screaming'
A short teaser trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s classic ‘IT‘ has been unveiled, before the full version is released tomorrow.
After reports that the full trailer ‘left viewers screaming‘ when it was shown at SXSW earlier this month, now the first short teaser has emerged. At just 18 seconds long, it features ominous footage gliding down a tunnel with the dialogue “the clown? I saw it too”, and the iconic line “they all float down here”. It closes with the promise of the full version coming tomorrow.
Yesterday saw yet more stills from the movie released – showing Pennywise and the rest of the cast in action.
The R-rated film adaptation of King’s 1986 novel is set for release on September 8 this year. Bill Skarsgård stars as Pennywise, following in the footsteps of Tim Curry, who famously portrayed the creepy clown in a popular 1990 TV miniseries.
Mama‘s Andrés Muschietti is directing from a script co-written by True Detective and Beasts Of No Nation film-maker Cary Fukunaga.
On of the film’s producers, Seth Grahame-Smith, recently revealed that Stephen King has given the remake his approval.
The film’s cast also includes Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, who is playing Richie Tozier, a member of the so-called ‘Losers Club’. The first photo of Bill Skarsgård in character as Pennywise the clown was released last summer.