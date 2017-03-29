New ‘IT’ teaser trailer revealed ahead of full version being released tomorrow

The full version 'left people screaming'

A short teaser trailer for the upcoming remake of Stephen King’s classic ‘IT‘ has been unveiled, before the full version is released tomorrow.

After reports that the full trailer ‘left viewers screaming‘ when it was shown at SXSW earlier this month, now the first short teaser has emerged. At just 18 seconds long, it features ominous footage gliding down a tunnel with the dialogue “the clown? I saw it too”, and the iconic line “they all float down here”. It closes with the promise of the full version coming tomorrow.

Yesterday saw yet more stills from the movie released – showing Pennywise and the rest of the cast in action.