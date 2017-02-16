Watch Drake, A$AP Rocky and more star in The Weeknd’s new video for ‘Reminder’

The Hollywood sign is also set ablaze during the new star-studded clip from the 'Starboy'

The Weeknd has unveiled the latest video from his ‘Starboy’ project, with the clip for the track ‘Reminder’ starring the likes of Drake, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and more.

The Toronto artist – AKA Abel Tesfaye – has rolled out a number of visual accompaniments to his latest album, including the Daft Punk-featuring title track and the ultra-violent action thriller clip for ‘False Alarm’.

Tesfaye’s latest video takes on a relatively calmer narrative – although images of the Hollywood sign and its surrounding hills being engulfed in flames crop up at various points throughout – with the artist calling on a number of his famous friends to help him perform the song.

Drake appears alongside Tesfaye at a house party, while the latter is also seen riding in a sports car with A$AP Rocky (with both of the suicide doors fully up) and in front of a private plane with Travis Scott. The likes of French Montana, Bryson Tiller and YG also makes cameos.

Watch the video for ‘Reminder’ below.

While the new video showcases a selection of The Weeknd’s band of allies, his growing discord with Justin Bieber has continued apace this week.

After Bieber laughed at Tesfaye during a live social media post after the Grammys on Sunday (February 12), Tesfaye appeared to target the singer in the lyrics of his new track ‘Some Way’.