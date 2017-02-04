New Tottenham Hotspur stadium to double up as a music venue

The 61,000-seater stadium is set to open in August 2018

The new Tottenham Hotspur stadium is set to double up as a music venue when it opens in August 2018.

The north London football club are currently building a new stadium next to their existing ground, White Hart Lane. The Premier League team are in the middle of their final season at the current stadium, and will need to move to another ground for the 2017-18 season while construction continues on the new and as-yet-unnamed ground – set to open in August 2018, in time for the 18-19 football season.

As well as a football ground, the new Spurs stadium will also serve as one of the capital’s biggest music venues. Set to have a seated capacity of 61,000 – noticeably 1,000 more seats than their fierce north London rivals, Arsenal – the club have plans to use the space as a year-round music venue, which will occupy the middle ground – in terms of capacity – between The O2 in Greenwich (capacity 20,000) and Wembley Stadium (75,000 to 90,000 seated and 15,000 standing).

Andy Willsher/NME

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Spurs executive director Donna-Maria Cullen said that the new stadium was “a game-changer” for the local area, with current estimations indicating that it will bring £293 million a year to Tottenham.

“The stadium will be a new sport and entertainment destination for London – and for Europe,” Cullen claimed. “Wembley Stadium is fine if you are Muse, Coldplay or U2. But there is a gap down to The O2, which holds around 20,000 people – we are hoping that the stadium will fill it.”

Artists to hail from Tottenham include Adele and Skepta.