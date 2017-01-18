NFL: ‘Lady Gaga will not be banned from talking about politics or Donald Trump at Super Bowl’

'This is a time when people really come together'
Lady Gaga will not be banned from speaking out about politics or Donald Trump during her upcoming Super Bowl half-time show, according to the NFL.
Gaga was very vocal in her support of Trump’s opponent Hilary Clinton – making an appearance to speak and perform at her final rally, while also drawing criticism for those who confused her outfit with that of a Nazi. She was also Gaga was among the musicians who responded to Donald Trump’s victory negatively – tweeting ‘say a prayer America’ when she heard the result, before making headlines by protesting against the new President Of America outside his own Trump Tower in New York with a sign that read ‘Love trumps hate’.
“I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness #LoveTrumpsHate,” she wrote on Instagram. “He divided us so carelessly. Let’s take care now of each other.”
With her upcoming and coveted performance at the Super Bowl half-time show approaching, reports emerged that the NFL would censor the star by banning her by making any statements about politics or Trump. However, a spokesman has since denied this to TMZ.
“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none,” they said. “The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”
After Trump’s prospective First Lady used a recent speech to bemoan online bullying, Gaga accused her of hypocrisy. Tweeting at Melania, Gaga wrote: “to say u will stand for “anti-bullying” is hypocrisy. Your husband is 1 of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed.”
She then tweeted at Donald Trump, writing: “you divided us with hateful language & fear. I love everyone in this country and I vote for @HillaryClinton to unite us.”
Meanwhile, Gaga also shared a Tweet that said a world tour was booked and dates would be revealed following her Super Bowl performance
She’s also rumoured to be appearing at Glastonbury. When NME asked her about said rumours, she refused to deny them when she replied: “Glaaaastonbury! I don’t have permission to say anything about that” – with her tight-lipped response suggesting that sworn to secrecy until an announcement.
With regards to her more stripped-back recent live shows, Gaga added that future tour dates were likely to return to her more extravagant ways.
“What I would say to those who are terrified that I’ll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is ‘think again’,” she told NME. “Because that is my favourite thing.”