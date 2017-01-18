NFL: ‘Lady Gaga will not be banned from talking about politics or Donald Trump at Super Bowl’

'This is a time when people really come together'

Lady Gaga will not be banned from speaking out about politics or Donald Trump during her upcoming Super Bowl half-time show, according to the NFL.

With her upcoming and coveted performance at the Super Bowl half-time show approaching, reports emerged that the NFL would censor the star by banning her by making any statements about politics or Trump. However, a spokesman has since denied this to TMZ.

“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none,” they said. “The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

🇺🇸❤️I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness #LoveTrumpsHate He divided us so carelessly. Let's take care now of each other. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:57am PST