They say: "No decisions have been made"

The NFL has responded to reports that Jay-Z has turned down their offer to perform the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

This year’s halftime show saw Lady Gaga perform and was the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. Next year’s Super Bowl takes place on February 4, 2018 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Reports recently claimed that Jay-Z had been offered the 2018 slot but rejected the chance to show “solidarity” to Colin Kaepernick, an NFL player many feel has been ostracised after speaking out about race relations in America and refusing stand during the US national anthem. Jay-Z recently dedicated a song to Kaepernick during his performance at last week’s Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York.

An NFL spokesperson has since responded to the reports, telling Complex: “No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Kanye could be set to patch things up and settle their ongoing legal dispute.

The pair’s friendship seems to have strained in recent times and West parted ways with Jay’s streaming service Tidal this summer, claiming that they owed him over $3 million.

TMZ now reports that Kanye and Jay “will be meeting face-to-face soon” in order to “squash their latest beef”, adding: “The meeting should go down soon, and once it does their Tidal dispute will quickly end.”