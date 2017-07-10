Niall Horan announces intimate world tour including UK and Ireland dates

Former One Direction member will play low-key shows in Dublin and London during August

Ex-One Direction star Niall Horan has announced a series of intimate live dates, what he’s called the ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour.

Horan recently launched his solo career with ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘This Town’, and is thought to be working on a “folk-pop” album, inspired by Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles.

The singer has now confirmed a tour for tail-end of 2017, kicking off with a pair of relatively low-key shows at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on August 29 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 31.

Tickets for the London date go on general sale this Friday (July 14) at 9am here.

Horan will then play dates in Europe, Asia, North America and South America through to November. See his tour schedule in full below.

August 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

August 31 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

September 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

September 10 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

September 14 – Tokyo, Japan – EX Theater

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

September 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condesa

October 1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 31 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 6 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

November 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

November 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 15 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

November 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

November 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

November 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonica