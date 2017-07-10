Niall Horan announces intimate world tour including UK and Ireland dates
Former One Direction member will play low-key shows in Dublin and London during August
Ex-One Direction star Niall Horan has announced a series of intimate live dates, what he’s called the ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour.
Horan recently launched his solo career with ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘This Town’, and is thought to be working on a “folk-pop” album, inspired by Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles.
The singer has now confirmed a tour for tail-end of 2017, kicking off with a pair of relatively low-key shows at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on August 29 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 31.
Tickets for the London date go on general sale this Friday (July 14) at 9am here.
Horan will then play dates in Europe, Asia, North America and South America through to November. See his tour schedule in full below.
August 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
August 31 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
September 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
September 10 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
September 14 – Tokyo, Japan – EX Theater
September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
September 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condesa
October 1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio
October 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 31 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
November 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
November 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
November 4 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 6 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
November 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
November 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
November 15 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
November 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
November 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
November 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonica