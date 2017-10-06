Niall Horan announces massive UK and European 2018 solo tour

The One Direction man is going it alone

One Direction turned solo star Niall Horan has announced details of a massive tour of the UK and Europe for 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Horan, who recently hit the No.1 spot on the US Top 40 Radio Chart with single ‘Slow Hands’, is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ on October 20.

Speaking in a Twitter Q&A as reported by The List , Horan revealed that ‘Slow Hands’ was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr. , “who I guess is most famous for writing ‘When We Were Young’ with Adele”. In addition to Tobias Jesso Jr.’s input, Niall Horan’s solo album also saw the singer work with long-time One Direction co-writer Julian Bunetta once more.

Tour dates and tickets

Horan’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday October 13 and will be available here.

MARCH

12 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

13 – Belfast, Ireland The SSE Arena

15 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

18 – Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo

22 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

26 – Bournemouth, UK BIC

27 – Brighton, UK Brighton Centre

APRIL

18 – Paris, France Zénith

19 – Cologne, Germany Palladium

21 – Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark Store Vega

24 – Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

25 – Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

27 – Hamburg, Germany Mehr! Theater

28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

30 – Brussels, Belgium Forest National

MAY

1 – Munich, Germany Tonhalle

3 – Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

4 – Vienna, Austria Gasometer

6 – Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena

7 – Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

9 – Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

11 – Madrid, Spain La Riviera

12 – Lisbon, Portugal Coliseu