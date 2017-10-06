Niall Horan announces massive UK and European 2018 solo tour
The One Direction man is going it alone
One Direction turned solo star Niall Horan has announced details of a massive tour of the UK and Europe for 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.
Horan, who recently hit the No.1 spot on the US Top 40 Radio Chart with single ‘Slow Hands’, is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘Flicker’ on October 20.
Tour dates and tickets
Horan’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday October 13 and will be available here.
MARCH
12 – Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
13 – Belfast, Ireland The SSE Arena
15 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo
18 – Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo
22 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
24 – Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
26 – Bournemouth, UK BIC
27 – Brighton, UK Brighton Centre
APRIL
18 – Paris, France Zénith
19 – Cologne, Germany Palladium
21 – Berlin, Germany Tempodrom
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark Store Vega
24 – Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
25 – Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset
27 – Hamburg, Germany Mehr! Theater
28 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live
30 – Brussels, Belgium Forest National
MAY
1 – Munich, Germany Tonhalle
3 – Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
4 – Vienna, Austria Gasometer
6 – Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
7 – Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
9 – Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
11 – Madrid, Spain La Riviera
12 – Lisbon, Portugal Coliseu