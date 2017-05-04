Listen to Niall Horan’s new single ‘Slow Hands’

It's the second track to emerge from the former One Direction singer's newly-forged solo career

Niall Horan has shared his new single, ‘Slow Hands’ – listen to the track below.

The former One Direction singer released his debut solo single ‘This Town’ back in September, and later performed the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December.

The follow-up to ‘This Town’ has been released today (May 4), with Horan sharing ‘Slow Hands’. Listen to the track below.

Speaking about the new single in an interview with Siriux XM Hits 1, Horan described the track as “quite sexy.”

“The whole song was pretty off-the-cuff. I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyric,” Horan explained. “We wrote this concept about being in the bar. The first line of the song is ‘We should take this back to my place‘ – usually that’s what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that’s what she said right to my face.

“With the song, before we even wrote lyrics, we had this big track and it sounded quite sexy. So we thought that this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right.”

Horan recently discussed the timescale of a possible One Direction reunion – declaring that “when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we’re back again.”