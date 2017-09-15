Niall Horan says first One Direction gig was ‘worst night of his life’

The band played their first show at the Watford Colosseum in London

Niall Horan has revealed that One Direction‘s first ever concert was “a complete disaster.”

The group, featuring Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik came third during the 2010 season of X Factor.

September 2011 saw them release first single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with the band making their live debut at Watford Colosseum in London on December 18, 2011. You can see a clip of the show below.

Horan says that the show was the worst night of his life, telling the BBC: “I never want to talk about that gig again. Worst night of my life. The worst One Direction show ever. We’ve refused to talk about it ever since… It was a disaster. We were just a joke.

“Anything we rehearsed just went out the window,” he added. “It was our first ever gig and we just didn’t know what the (expletive) was going on.”

Horan is currently embarking on a series of intimate live dates, what he’s called the ‘Flicker Sessions’ tour.

Horan is playing in North America and South America through to November. See his tour schedule in full below:

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

September 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – El Plaza Condesa

October 1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 31 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 6 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

November 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

November 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 15 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

November 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

November 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

November 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonica