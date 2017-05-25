Niall Horan says he wants One Direction to reunite in the ‘next few years’

Horan recently launched his solo career with singles ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘This Town’

Ex-One Direction member Niall Horan has said that he wants the pop group to reunite within the “next few years” and would give up his solo career to get back together with the group.

Horan recently launched his solo career with ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘This Town’ but, speaking to Billboard, has said he told his managers: “When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I’m doing. I don’t give a shit if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.”

Admitting that he and his former bandmates “haven’t even had a ­conversation about how long we think the break will be”, Horan said of a timeline for a possible reunion: “When it will be, I don’t know. I ­prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

Of his own solo career, Horan said: “Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it… The songs are sounding really good.”

Horan is thought to be working on a “folk-pop” album, inspired by Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles.

“Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style,” Horan recently explained.

He also revealed that parts of the album will have a rockier, plugged-in feel, saying: “Some of the songs are heavier than others. I play a bit of electric on some tracks and we obviously played around a lot with percussion stuff to build up the songs so there was a lot of things going on percussion wise.”