Niall Horan worked with Adele’s team on his debut solo album

New single 'Slow Hands' was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr.

Niall Horan has revealed that he worked with Adele co-writer Tobias Jesso Jr. on his upcoming debut solo album.

Speaking in a Twitter Q&A as reported by The List, the former One Direction member revealed that his newest solo single ‘Slow Hands’ was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr., “who I guess is most famous for writing ‘When We Were Young’ with Adele”.

In addition to Tobias Jesso Jr.’s input, Niall Horan’s solo album also saw the singer work with longtime One Direction co-writer Julian Bunetta once more.

‘Slow Hands’, Niall’s second solo single, was released earlier this week. Speaking about the new single in an interview with Siriux XM Hits 1, Horan described the track as “quite sexy.”

“The whole song was pretty off-the-cuff. I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyric,” Horan explained. “We wrote this concept about being in the bar. The first line of the song is ‘We should take this back to my place‘ – usually that’s what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that’s what she said right to my face.

“With the song, before we even wrote lyrics, we had this big track and it sounded quite sexy. So we thought that this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right.”

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/?bctid=2636408840001 Niall Horan’s debut solo album is expected later this year.