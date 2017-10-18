Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Patti Smith announce huge Irish show

Cave and his band will headline the gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham next summer

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a huge show in Ireland for next summer, with Patti Smith due to support.

Cave and his band will play their first show in Ireland for over 10 years with the gig, which is due to take place in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on June 6, 2018.

The gig will form part of a large run of shows and festival slots across Europe in 2018 that Cave and his band will announce details of in due course.

As well as the announcement of the massive outdoor gig, the band have also revealed that Smith will support them in Dublin with her band. It’ll be the first time that Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Patti Smith have performed together on the same bill.

Ticket for the newly-announced show will go on sale on October 23 at 9am via Ticketmaster, with tickets priced at €69.50 (incl. booking fee).

Earlier this month, Bobby Gillespie joined Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on stage at The O2 in London. The two artists had also recently been photographed together at London Fashion Week.