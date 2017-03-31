Watch the moving new video for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Steve McQueen’

The spoken-word track featured in the band's recent documentary 'One More Time With Feeling'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared the new spoken-word video for ‘Steve McQueen’.

The visuals in the clip are taken from the recent film One More Time With Feeling, which documented Cave and his band recording their sixteenth album ‘Skeleton Tree’. The record was the first the group recorded following the tragic death of Cave’s son Arthur, who died in July 2015.

Directed by the documentary maker Andrew Dominik, the video sees Cave and his band rehearsing the ‘Skeleton Tree’ song ‘Girl in Amber’ in the studio as the frontman recites his moving ‘Steve McQueen’ poem.

One particularly affecting section of ‘Steve McQueen’ reads: “I’m a housefly called ‘God,’ and I don’t give a fuck/ Here I come up the elevator, 60 floors, hoping I don’t get stuck/ And everyone out here does mean, and everyone out here does pain/ But someone’s got to sing new stars, and someone’s got to sing the rain.”

Watch the moving video for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Steve McQueen’ below.

One More Time With Feeling is out now on DVD, Blu-ray and 3-D Blu-ray.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds recently announced a new ‘Best Of’ collection, entitled ‘Lovely Creatures’.

The band will also set out on the road in September. See their UK and European tour dates below.

September

24 Bournemouth UK – Bournemouth International Centre

25 Manchester UK – Arena

27 Glasgow UK – The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK – Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK – The O2

October

3 Paris France – Zénith

6 Amsterdam Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

7 Frankfurt Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

9 Hamburg Germany – Sporthalle

10 Luxembourg – Rockhal

12 Düsseldorf Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13 Antwerp Belgium – Sportpaleis

16 Oslo Norway – Spectrum

18 Stockholm Sweden – Ericsson Globe

20 Copenhagen Denmark – Royal Arena

22 Berlin Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

24 Warsaw Poland – Torwar

26 Prague Czech Rep. – O2 Arena

28 Belgrade Serbia – Kombank Arena

30 Ljubljana Slovenia – Dvorana Tivoli

November

1 Vienna Austria – Stadthalle

2 Munich Germany – Zenith

4 Padova Italy – Kioene Arena

6 Milan Italy – Forum

8 Rome Italy – PalaLottomatica

12 Zurich Switzerland – Hallenstadion

13 Geneva Switzerland – Arena

16 Athens Greece – Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19 Tel Aviv Israel – Menorah Arena