Watch the moving new video for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Steve McQueen’

The spoken-word track featured in the band's recent documentary 'One More Time With Feeling'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared the new spoken-word video for ‘Steve McQueen’.
The visuals in the clip are taken from the recent film One More Time With Feeling, which documented Cave and his band recording their sixteenth album ‘Skeleton Tree’. The record was the first the group recorded following the tragic death of Cave’s son Arthur, who died in July 2015.
Directed by the documentary maker Andrew Dominik, the video sees Cave and his band rehearsing the ‘Skeleton Tree’ song ‘Girl in Amber’ in the studio as the frontman recites his moving ‘Steve McQueen’ poem.
One particularly affecting section of ‘Steve McQueen’ reads: “I’m a housefly called ‘God,’ and I don’t give a fuck/ Here I come up the elevator, 60 floors, hoping I don’t get stuck/ And everyone out here does mean, and everyone out here does pain/ But someone’s got to sing new stars, and someone’s got to sing the rain.”
Watch the moving video for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Steve McQueen’ below.
One More Time With Feeling is out now on DVD, Blu-ray and 3-D Blu-ray.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds recently announced a new ‘Best Of’ collection, entitled ‘Lovely Creatures’.
The band will also set out on the road in September. See their UK and European tour dates below.
September
24 Bournemouth UK – Bournemouth International Centre
25 Manchester UK – Arena
27 Glasgow UK – The SSE Hydro
28 Nottingham UK – Motorpoint Arena
30 London UK – The O2
October
3 Paris France – Zénith
6 Amsterdam Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
7 Frankfurt Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
9 Hamburg Germany – Sporthalle
10 Luxembourg – Rockhal
12 Düsseldorf Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13 Antwerp Belgium – Sportpaleis
16 Oslo Norway – Spectrum
18 Stockholm Sweden – Ericsson Globe
20 Copenhagen Denmark – Royal Arena
22 Berlin Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
24 Warsaw Poland – Torwar
26 Prague Czech Rep. – O2 Arena
28 Belgrade Serbia – Kombank Arena
30 Ljubljana Slovenia – Dvorana Tivoli
November
1 Vienna Austria – Stadthalle
2 Munich Germany – Zenith
4 Padova Italy – Kioene Arena
6 Milan Italy – Forum
8 Rome Italy – PalaLottomatica
12 Zurich Switzerland – Hallenstadion
13 Geneva Switzerland – Arena
16 Athens Greece – Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19 Tel Aviv Israel – Menorah Arena