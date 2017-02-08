Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce UK and European arena tour

These will be his first UK shows since the tragic death of his son

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a long-awaited arena tour of the UK and Europe. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Last month saw the band return to the touring for their first shows in three years since his son Arthur died from falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015. His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary ‘One More Time With Feeling‘, also based on the recording of the acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘.

“We’ve been in a strange place, I’m coming out and blinking into the light… It’s good to be playing again.”

Now after touring his native Australia and the US, Cave will return to the UK and Europe for a run of shows in September – calling at Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London in the UK before heading to the continent.

Full dates are below, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday 17 February and available here.

September

24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre

25 Manchester UK Arena

27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK The O2

October

3 Paris France Zénith

6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome

7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle

9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle

10 Luxembourg Rockhal

12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis

16 Oslo Norway Spectrum

18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena

22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle

24 Warsaw Poland Torwar

26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena

28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena

30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli

November

1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle

2 Munich Germany Zenith

4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena

6 Milan Italy Forum

8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica

12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

13 Geneva Switzerland Arena

16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena

Last month also saw Cave give a rare interview about the band’s live return and the impact of the film ‘One More Time With Feeling’.

“You know, I saw the things people wrote about the film on social media,” said Cave “… the way the film seemed to open something very deep for people, and how so many people out there had lost people they loved, you know, just how many grievers there were. It was a very powerful feeling, and ultimately shifted something in me, and Susie too, and stopped us feeling so completely hopeless all the time.

“It was like we had done something good for Arthur, all of us, and had placed the memory of him up there in the stars.”

Speaking of the making of ‘Skeleton Tree’ Cave continued: “For me, going into the studio in Paris was not a good idea, and I hope I never have to do anything like that again. It was only a few months after Arthur died. It was too early. But it just felt important that I do it. You know, life goes on and all. It was crazy. Terrifying, really. I was a mess, big time. So was everybody, actually.

“It was a very difficult time. Much of what we did simply did not work. We tried re-recording the songs; putting them in time, in tune, whatever. Pretty much everything we tried to do sounded bad. It was like the record itself, in its untreated state, was simply refusing to allow itself to be embellished or polished. So, in a sense, Skeleton Tree was the product of that.”