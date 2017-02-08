Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce UK and European arena tour

These will be his first UK shows since the tragic death of his son
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a long-awaited arena tour of the UK and Europe. Full dates and ticket details are below.
Last month saw the band return to the touring for their first shows in three years since his son Arthur died from falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015. His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary ‘One More Time With Feeling‘, also based on the recording of the acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘.
“We’ve been in a strange place, I’m coming out and blinking into the light… It’s good to be playing again.”
Now after touring his native Australia and the US, Cave will return to the UK and Europe for a run of shows in September – calling at Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London in the UK before heading to the continent.
Full dates are below, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday 17 February and available here.
September
24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre
25 Manchester UK Arena
27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro
28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena
30 London UK The O2
October
3 Paris France Zénith
6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome
7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle
9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle
10 Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis
16 Oslo Norway Spectrum
18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe
20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena
22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle
24 Warsaw Poland Torwar
26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena
28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena
30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli
November
1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle
2 Munich Germany Zenith
4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena
6 Milan Italy Forum
8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica
12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
13 Geneva Switzerland Arena
16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena
Last month also saw Cave give a rare interview about the band’s live return and the impact of the film ‘One More Time With Feeling’.
“You know, I saw the things people wrote about the film on social media,” said Cave “… the way the film seemed to open something very deep for people, and how so many people out there had lost people they loved, you know, just how many grievers there were. It was a very powerful feeling, and ultimately shifted something in me, and Susie too, and stopped us feeling so completely hopeless all the time.
“It was like we had done something good for Arthur, all of us, and had placed the memory of him up there in the stars.”
Speaking of the making of ‘Skeleton Tree’ Cave continued: “For me, going into the studio in Paris was not a good idea, and I hope I never have to do anything like that again. It was only a few months after Arthur died. It was too early. But it just felt important that I do it. You know, life goes on and all. It was crazy. Terrifying, really. I was a mess, big time. So was everybody, actually.
“It was a very difficult time. Much of what we did simply did not work. We tried re-recording the songs; putting them in time, in tune, whatever. Pretty much everything we tried to do sounded bad. It was like the record itself, in its untreated state, was simply refusing to allow itself to be embellished or polished. So, in a sense, Skeleton Tree was the product of that.”