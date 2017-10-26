Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Conway Savage diagnosed with brain tumour

The musician is being treated in Australia

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that member Conway Savage is undergoing treatment following the discovery of a brain tumour.

Pianist, organist and backing vocalist Savage has been a member of the Bad Seeds since 1990. He has missed the latest leg of the band’s world tour due to his ill health.

Writing in a statement on Facebook, the band have said: “Many of you have noticed the absence of Conway Savage from this Summer’s North American tour and from the current European tour. Conway was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent an operation just before the start of the North American shows. The operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment.”

The statement adds: “I’m sure you’ll all join us in sending our beloved Conway lots of love & very best wishes. We are missing him enormously. We send him all our love and thoughts.”

See the band’s post in full below:

Meanwhile, Cave and band recently announced a huge show in Ireland for next summer, with Patti Smith due to support.

They will play their first show in Ireland for over 10 years with the gig, which is due to take place in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on June 6, 2018.