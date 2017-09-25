Fans invade the stage as Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds kick off UK and EU arena tour with epic Bournemouth show
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds kicked off his UK and European tour arena last night with a stellar show at Bournemouth BIC. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.
Cave and The Bad Seeds hit the road earlier this year for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. Now, he’s back in the UK for a run of arena shows, culminating on Saturday at The O2 in London. He’ll then hit the continent for a series of shows that last well into November.
Taking to the stage, Cave and the band kicked off with the aching and tender ‘Anthrocene’ from his acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘. The set would lean heavily on his latest record, airing seven tracks from the LP in total including ‘Jesus Alone’, ‘Magneto’, ‘Girl In Amber’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Distant Sky’ and the title track.
Along the staple Cave classics of ‘Tupelo’, ‘Into My Arms’, ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘Mercy Street’, a true highlight came during the encore with the seminal single ‘Stagger Lee’. Despite the dark and menacing nature of the track, Cave called upon the crowd for a ‘peaceful’ stage invasion. The audience obeyed and soon calmly swamped the stage, before Cave then stepped down into the audience at the climax of the song.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ setlist was:
Anthrocene
Jesus Alone
Magneto
Higgs Boson Blues
From Her to Eternity
Tupelo
Jubilee Street
The Ship Song
Into My Arms
Girl in Amber
I Need You
Red Right Hand
Mercy Seat
Distant Sky
Skeleton Tree
Encore:
The Weeping Song
Stagger Lee
Push the Sky Away
Nick Cave & The Seeds’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
September
25 Manchester UK Arena
27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro
28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena
30 London UK The O2
October
3 Paris France Zénith
6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome
7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle
9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle
10 Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis
16 Oslo Norway Spectrum
18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe
20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena
22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle
24 Warsaw Poland Torwar
26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena
28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena
30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli
November
1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle
2 Munich Germany Zenith
4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena
6 Milan Italy Forum
8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica
12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
13 Geneva Switzerland Arena
16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena
