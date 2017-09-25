Fans invade the stage as Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds kick off UK and EU arena tour with epic Bournemouth show

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds kicked off his UK and European tour arena last night with a stellar show at Bournemouth BIC. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

Cave and The Bad Seeds hit the road earlier this year for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. Now, he’s back in the UK for a run of arena shows, culminating on Saturday at The O2 in London. He’ll then hit the continent for a series of shows that last well into November.

Taking to the stage, Cave and the band kicked off with the aching and tender ‘Anthrocene’ from his acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘. The set would lean heavily on his latest record, airing seven tracks from the LP in total including ‘Jesus Alone’, ‘Magneto’, ‘Girl In Amber’, ‘I Need You’, ‘Distant Sky’ and the title track.

Along the staple Cave classics of ‘Tupelo’, ‘Into My Arms’, ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘Mercy Street’, a true highlight came during the encore with the seminal single ‘Stagger Lee’. Despite the dark and menacing nature of the track, Cave called upon the crowd for a ‘peaceful’ stage invasion. The audience obeyed and soon calmly swamped the stage, before Cave then stepped down into the audience at the climax of the song.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ setlist was:

Anthrocene

Jesus Alone

Magneto

Higgs Boson Blues

From Her to Eternity

Tupelo

Jubilee Street

The Ship Song

Into My Arms

Girl in Amber

I Need You

Red Right Hand

Mercy Seat

Distant Sky

Skeleton Tree

Encore:

The Weeping Song

Stagger Lee

Push the Sky Away

And can't ignore my lovely Tupelooooo Video by @izzyparrylewis /24.09.17 #nickcave #nickcaveandthebadseeds A post shared by Kate (@fanofnickcave) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Nick Cave & The Seeds’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here. September

25 Manchester UK Arena

27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK The O2

October

3 Paris France Zénith

6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome

7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle

9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle

10 Luxembourg Rockhal

12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis

16 Oslo Norway Spectrum

18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena

22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle

24 Warsaw Poland Torwar

26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena

28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena

30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli

November

1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle

2 Munich Germany Zenith

4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena

6 Milan Italy Forum

8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica

12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

13 Geneva Switzerland Arena

16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena