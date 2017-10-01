"Bobby Gillespie! Fuck!"

Last night, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds played the O2 Arena in London with a set that included stage invasions, brilliant backdrops and even surprise guest appearances.

The musician is currently on his Skeleton Tree tour, which hit the UK last week in Bournemouth. After playing shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham, the British leg of the tour culminated in London.

Towards the end of the show, during a walk around the arena, Nick Cave came upon Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

“Bobby Gillespie! Fuck!” he said, before handing him the mic in his seat and inviting him to perform the chorus of ‘Push The Sky Away’, the final track of the show. The pair then hugged. Watch footage of the performance below:

Earlier this month, the pair were photographed together at London Fashion Week during the Pam Hogg show.

Cave was keen to get close to the crowd, both walking through it himself and starting a stage invasion during penultimate track ‘Staggar Lee’. Approximately 50 people joined him onstage, one of whom was wearing a Take That t-shirt. “I like your t-shirt,” Cave announced to the audience.

Many have praised the musician online for creating an “intimate” atmosphere in a large scale arena, with some calling the experience “religious” and comparing Cave to a “cult leader”.

Nick Cave will play the Le Zénith in Paris next week.