Nick Cave discusses releasing a ‘best of’ album in the wake of his son’s death

'The whole thing got derailed'

Nick Cave has spoken out about his upcoming ‘best of’ album, and life after the tragic death of his son.

Asked why he chose now to release the album, Cave told Telerama: “Well, it feels like a good time to celebrate thirty years of the Bad Seeds. It is late, but obviously my son’s death got in the way… Let me rephrase that, it sounds terrible. What I mean is that the whole thing got derailed. It became important for me to write, to make another record.

“It just didn’t seem like a time for celebration. But, now, it feels right again. In January, we played several shows around the ‘Skeleton Tree’ in Australia, in big venues. They were a very moving coming together of people of all ages to celebrate this amazing band. So it feels like a good time for the box set.”

Speaking of why ‘Lovely Creatures’ only features material recorded up until 2014, Cave said: “I haven’t thought about whether ‘Skeleton Tree’ should have featured in the box set or not. But despite all of this, ‘Push the Sky Away’ did and still feels for me like the beginning of many things, on several levels. Lyrically, I felt I was able to break away from how I used to write, and therefore from the kind of music we were making, that was imposed by my lyrics.

“I felt the songs could be even more lyrically driven, but in an abstract kind of way, so that they weren’t narrative in a conventional manner. And this is hugely exciting to me in terms of a way forward in my writing.”