Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce new ‘Best Of’ album ‘Lovely Creatures’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Lovely Creatures’. See details and the trailer below.
Cave and co recently hit the road for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. Now, before they return to tour the UK and Europe, the Aussie veterans will be releasing a brand new, career-spanning collection of their finest tracks.
“There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds,” said Cave of ‘Lovely Creatures’. “Others know the catalogue better than I do! This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs. The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live.
“Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out. And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release ‘Lovely Creatures’ on 5 May on CD, Triple LP, Deluxe 3CD with DVD and a Super Deluxe Limited Edition package. Check out the full tracklisting below.
Double CD
CD1
1. Loverman
2. Tupelo
3. Deanna
4. From Her To Eternity
5. The Weeping Song
6. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
7. People Ain’t No Good
8. Higgs Boson Blues
9. Straight To You
10. Where The Wild Roses Grow
CD2
1. Into My Arms
2. Love Letter
3. Red Right Hand
4. The Mercy Seat
5. O Children
6. The Ship Song
7. Stranger Than Kindness
8. Jubilee Street
9. Nature Boy
10. We No Who U R
11. Stagger Lee
Nick Cave & The Seeds’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
September
24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre
25 Manchester UK Arena
27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro
28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena
30 London UK The O2
October
3 Paris France Zénith
6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome
7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle
9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle
10 Luxembourg Rockhal
12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis
16 Oslo Norway Spectrum
18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe
20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena
22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle
24 Warsaw Poland Torwar
26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena
28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena
30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli
November
1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle
2 Munich Germany Zenith
4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena
6 Milan Italy Forum
8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica
12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
13 Geneva Switzerland Arena
16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)
19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena