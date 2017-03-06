Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce new ‘Best Of’ album ‘Lovely Creatures’

'This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That's a lot of songs'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Lovely Creatures’. See details and the trailer below.

Cave and co recently hit the road for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. Now, before they return to tour the UK and Europe, the Aussie veterans will be releasing a brand new, career-spanning collection of their finest tracks.

“There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds,” said Cave of ‘Lovely Creatures’. “Others know the catalogue better than I do! This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs. The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live.

“Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out. And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds release ‘Lovely Creatures’ on 5 May on CD, Triple LP, Deluxe 3CD with DVD and a Super Deluxe Limited Edition package. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Double CD

CD1

1. Loverman

2. Tupelo

3. Deanna

4. From Her To Eternity

5. The Weeping Song

6. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

7. People Ain’t No Good

8. Higgs Boson Blues

9. Straight To You

10. Where The Wild Roses Grow

CD2

1. Into My Arms

2. Love Letter

3. Red Right Hand

4. The Mercy Seat

5. O Children

6. The Ship Song

7. Stranger Than Kindness

8. Jubilee Street

9. Nature Boy

10. We No Who U R

11. Stagger Lee

Triple Vinyl

Side A

1. Loverman

2. Tupelo

3. Deanna

4. From Her To Eternity

Side B

1. The Weeping Song

2. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

3. People Ain’t No Good

Side C

1. Higgs Boson Blues

2. Straight To You

3. Where The Wild Rose Grow

Side D

1. Into My Arms

2. Love Letter

3. Red Right Hand

4. The Mercy Seat

Side E

1. O Children

2. The Ship Song

3. Stranger Than Kindness

Side F

1. Jubilee Street

2. Nature Boy

3. We No Who U R

4. Stagger Lee

Deluxe 3CD & DVD / Super Deluxe 3CD & DVD with Hardcover Book

CD1: 1984 -1993

1. From Her To Eternity

2. In The Ghetto

3. Tupelo

4. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman

5. The Carny

6. Sad Waters

7. Stranger Than Kindness

8. Scum

9. The Mercy Seat

10. Deanna

11. Up Jumped The Devil

12. The Weeping Song

13. The Ship Song

14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

15. Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

1. Do You Love Me?

2. Nobody’s Baby Now

3. Loverman

4. Red Right Hand

5. Stagger Lee

6. Where The Wild Roses Grow

7. Into My Arms

8. People Ain’t No Good

9. Brompton Oratory

10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

11. Come Into My Sleep

12. Love Letter

13. God Is In The House

14. He Wants You

15. Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

1. Hiding All Away

2. There She Goes, My Beautiful World

3. Nature Bo

4. Breathless

5. Babe, You Turn Me On

6. O Children

7. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

8. Night Of The Lotus Eaters

9. We Call Upon The Author

10. Jesus Of The Moon

11. More News From Nowhere

12. We No Who U R

13. Jubilee Street

14. Higgs Boson Blues

15. Push The Sky Away

DVD:

1. Interview, ‘Kippevel’, Netherlands, 1988

2. Night of the Lotus Eaters, Docks de Suds, Marseilles, France, 2008

3. Red Right Hand, Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1988

4. The Weeping Song, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

5. Interview, New York, USA, 2013

6. Higgs Boson Blues, La Fabrique Studios, France, 2012

7. Interview, ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ documentary, Berlin, Germany, 1987

8. From Her To Eternity, Perkins Palace, Pasadena, USA, 1984

9. Love Letter, ABC Studios, Australia, 2001

10. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’, Australia, 2013

11. Do You Love Me?, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

12. Interview, ‘Boxed Set’, Glasgow STV Studios, UK, 2001

13. Into My Arms, INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia, 2008

14. We Call Upon The Author, B1 Maximum Club, Moscow, Russia, 2009

15. Interview, ‘Ein Abend in Wien’, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 1991

16. The Mercy Seat, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

17. Interview, Columbus, Ohio, USA, 1984

18. God Is In The House, ‘Later With Jools Holland’, London, 2001

19. Interview, ’Bish’s Biz’ Australia, 2013

20. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, Globe Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden, 2008

21. Brompton Oratory, ‘MTV Live n Loud’, 1997

22. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, Posthof, Linz, Austria, 1986

23. Jubilee Street, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

24. The Ship Song, ‘Live at Paradiso DVD’, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1992

25. Interview, Lollapalooza, USA, 1994

26. Loverman, Bizarre Festival, Germany, 1996

27. Interview, Australia, 1988

28. In The Ghetto, Exit, Chicago, USA, 1984

29. Hiding All Away, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004

30. Interview, Australia, 1992

31. Where the Wild Roses Grow, ‘MTV Most Wanted’, London, UK, 1995

32. Deanna, St Luke’s, London, UK, 2008

33. O Children, Le Trianon, Paris, France, 2013

34. Interview, Festival Crazy Rock, Chile, 1996

35. Stagger Lee, The White Room, London, UK, 1996

36. Interview, ‘Austin City Limits’, Austin, Texas, USA, 2014

37. Interview, Australia, 1995

38. Push The Sky Away, The Fonda Theatre, LA, USA, 2013

39. There She Goes, My Beautiful World, ‘The Abattoir Blues Tour DVD’, Brixton Academy, London, UK, 2004

Nick Cave & The Seeds’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.