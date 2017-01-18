Guy unknowingly takes selfie with Nick Cave because he ‘didn’t wanna feel left out’

New Zealand youngster James Malcolm has gone viral with the picture

A New Zealand man has gone viral after taking a selfie with Nick Cave despite not knowing who he was.

James Malcolm, 21, first posted a picture of the Bad Seeds singer, asking his followers: “Does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their t shirt”.

He then posted a selfie with Cave because everyone else was asking the star for photos and he “didn’t wanna feel left out”.

See those pictures below.

Some have pointed out how Malcolm is an amateur stand-up comedian and that this could be a joke, but Malcolm himself appears adamant that it is not.

Asked why he took a photo with Cave despite not knowing who he was, Malcolm replied: “Everyone else was asking him for a photo and I wanted to find out who he was in a fun/cheeky way + I felt left out + I luv celebs”.

Last week saw Cave make his long-awaited return to the stage, performing live for the first time and giving his first interview since the tragic death of his son.

Performing in his native Australia, Cave and The Bad Seeds played at Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart in his native Australia – their first show in three years since his son Arthur died from falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015. His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary ‘One More Time With Feeling‘.

The show saw them give tracks from their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘ their live debut, performing seven of the record’s eight tracks live for the first time with ‘Jesus Alone’, ‘Girl In Amber’, ‘Anthrocene’, ‘Magneto’, ‘Distant Sky’, ‘I Need You’ and the title track. As leaning largely on cuts from previous album ‘Push The Sky Away’, the veterans also aired a smattering of classics and fan favourites including ‘Red Right Hand’, ‘Tupelo’, ‘The Mercy Seat’, ‘Into My Arms’ and ‘Stagger Lee’.