Here’s how many people have been listening to Nick Grimshaw and Chris Evans

Is his audience still in decline?

After suffering a steady decline, Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio One Breakfast Show has finally seen an increase in listeners – while Chris Evans has lost half a million.

Earlier this year, Grimshaw’s ratings fell to a new low after losing 500,000 listeners. Now according to the latest research figures from Rajar, Radio 1 has seen its weekly audience rise by 350,000 listeners in the last quarter to reach 5.5million.

This comes as it was revealed that Grimshaw was among the top earning BBC Radio DJs, taking home £350,000-£400,000 per year.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio & Music, said: “Hats off to all at Radio 1. Their half a million gain is a real boost and owes much to the hard work all the teams have put in to making the listening experience better than ever.”

Meanwhile, after it emerged that Chris Evans was the top-earning BBC DJ and took home £2.20million-£2.25million each year, his listenership has in fact decreased – by almost half a million. He pulled in 9.1million listeners a week between April and June 2017, down from 9.47m over the same period in 2016.

Overall, Radio 1 gained 0.5million listeners between April 3 and July 25 2017, while Radio 2 was down 2.7% year on year and BBC 6 Music lost 0.12million listeners. 1xtra was down by 1.4% to 1.03million listeners.

Radio X increased its audience by 17% to 1.39million listeners, and Planet Rock went up by 9% to 1.07million listeners.

See the full RAJAR results here.