Nick Mulvey unveils new single ‘Unconditional’ and announces 2017 UK tour

The singer/songwriter has returned with his first new material since his 2014 debut album 'First Mind'

Nick Mulvey has unveiled the video for his brand new single ‘Unconditional’, while also announcing a short 2017 UK tour – watch the clip for his new song below.

The Cambridge-born artist – who was once a member of Portico Quartet – has released his first new material since his acclaimed 2014 debut album, ‘First Mind’. That record was nominated for the Mercury Prize, which was won that year by Young Fathers.

Mulvey’s return is being led by ‘Unconditional’, which was produced by Ethan Johns and Dan Carey. The song is set to be included on Mulvey’s forthcoming second album, with news on the release of that record set to come in due course.

As well as releasing the single, Mulvey has also shared the video for ‘Unconditional’, which was directed by Björk collaborator Bastian Glaessner.

Watch the new video for Nick Mulvey’s ‘Unconditional’ below.

In addition to the release of ‘Unconditional’, Mulvey has also announced a short UK warm-up tour for June. Tickets for the shows are on sale now – see the confirmed dates below.

June

17 – O2 Academy, Oxford [tickets here]

18 – Thekla, Bristol [tickets here]

19 – Village Underground, London *SOLD OUT*

Mulvey has already self-confirmed a slot at Glastonbury in June, where he’ll play on the Sunday (June 25) of the Worthy Farm Festival.