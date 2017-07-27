Nickelback have apologised to Corey Taylor and Stone Sour for rude remarks

Frontman Chad Kroeger had called Stone Sour "Nickelback Lite"

Nickelback have apologised to Corey Taylor and Stone Sour for remarks made by frontman Chad Kroeger.

Kroeger had hit out at Taylor in an interview earlier this year, where he accused the musician’s Stone Sour of “trying to be Nickelback.” “They’re okay,” he added. “But they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Speaking to Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR, Taylor said Kroeger’s bandmates had immediately called him to say sorry when the comments were published. “That just tells you the level of ego you’re dealing with,” Taylor said.

“And I’ve said this since day one – it’s not the [rest of the] band. As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologised. They were like, ‘It’s not us, we promise. It’s this guy. We don’t…’ And I had hung out with the band before and they’re super-cool dudes.”

He added: “I don’t want people holding it against the band, because it’s not them. It’s Captain Ego from Planet Douche.”

Asked if there was a beef between him and Kroeger before the latter had made the comments, Taylor replied: “No, not really. I mean, I said something maybe, like, fifteen years ago, but I was drinking then. Nobody was listening to me then.

“And I haven’t said anything since,” he continued. “I don’t even think about him. For real. This came so far out of left field that I woke up to everyone, like, blowing me up. And I was like, ‘Really?!'”

Taylor had originally hit back at Kroeger, calling him “to rock what KFC is to chicken.”

“I don’t want to talk about that dickhead,” he said in a recent interview. “Why do I give a shit about what Chad Kroeger says?”

He then added: “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong… I’ll still eat it but I’m not gonna feel good about it.”