Arnold Schwarzenegger pokes fun at Nickelback, band bite back

Nickelback blasted one of Schwarzenegger's earlier movies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made fun of Nickelback in a recent tweet, with the band quick to throw the fun right back at him by mentioning one of his movies.

Writing on Twitter, Schwarzenegger who used the Canadian rockers to help frame President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings. Nickelback hit back by mentioning Schwarzenegger’s turn in the 1997 Batman and Robin movie.

Schwarzenegger saw the funny side, replying with a quote from the movie and hoping to reconcile with the band. You can see the tweet exchange below.

In October, Royal Blood also took aim at the band, tweeting ‘Donald Trump + Hilary Clinton = Nickelback’. Nickelback replied, writing ‘Nickleback jokes are like Royal Blood, they were a lot cooler a couple years ago. Don’t drink and tweet fellas. Stay Safe. XO’

In December, Avril Lavigne hit back at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for ‘bullying’ Nickelback in a recent video.

Zuckerberg posted a video to launch and promote new Facebook AI technology Jarvis – in which he made a sly dig at the Canadian rockers.

When Zuckerberg asks Jarvis to “play us some good Nickelback songs”, Jarvis replies: “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that – there are no good Nickelback songs.” “Good. That was actually a test,” says Zuckerberg in response.

In a Tweet simply captioned ‘Dear Facebook’ Lavigne wrote to Zuckerberg: “Many people use your products – some people love them and some don’t. Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.”

She continued: “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums”