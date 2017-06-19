Chad Kroeger hits out at Corey Taylor, calling Slipknot a ‘gimmick’ and Stone Sour ‘Nickelback Lite’

Nickelback singer says Taylor has said 'some really nasty things' about his band

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has slammed Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, arguing that his band are a “gimmick” and describing his side-project Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite”.

Speaking in a video interview with Metal Covenant (watch below), Kroeger spoke about the diversity of Nickelback’s music, saying, “I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are. I can’t. And I don’t think that’s me talking from pride or ego.”

After the interviewer suggested that Taylor’s Stone Sour project were as diverse as Nickelback, Kroeger replied: “Yeah, because they’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Kroeger also claimed that Taylor has said “some really nasty things” about his band in the press and responded to the singer allegedly describing writing a hit song as “easy”, saying: “Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one”.

Of Slipknot, Kroeger said: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?” Arguing that “music shouldn’t come with a gimmick,” Kroeger said of Taylor: “He got tired of sitting behind a mask — he wanted people to know what he looks like — so he started Stone Sour.”

Watch in the interview clip beneath.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently discussed why he opened up about being sexually abused as a child and has issued an update on Slipknot’s next album.

On new Slipknot music, Taylor said: “I’m a bum you out, we aint’ doing shit right now. I’m just saying, we’re not really doing anything right now. I know we’re kind of slowly starting to write some music, other than that we’re just kinda taking some time off, Clown’s gonna direct some movies, Sid’s gonna do some stuff, we’re all kinda doing our own thing.”

“The next year is kinda everybody doing their own thing, and then probably after that we will slowly but surely start to get together to do some Slipknot stuff,” he added.