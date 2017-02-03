Watch Nickelback cover The Chainsmokers in “a mash-up that no one wanted to hear”

The band's multi-instrumentalist Ryan Peake has returned the favour after the EDM duo shared a Nickelback cover earlier this week

Nickelback have covered The Chainsmokers in what the former have declared is “the mash-up that no one wanted to hear.”

The two acts were cast in the same downtrodden category earlier this week when the New York City dance duo were branded as “the Nickelback of EDM” by Esquire. In response to the critique, The Chainsmokers shared a mash-up of their single ‘Paris’ and the Canadian band’s 2001 song ‘How You Remind Me’.

Showing solidarity for the duo, Nickelback have now responded with a mash-up that pays homage to The Chainsmokers. Recorded by multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist Ryan Peake in his home studio, his composition features a section of The Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’ before merging into ‘How You Remind Me’.

At the end of the performance, Peake points at the camera and says “also a Chainsmokers/Nickelback mash-up that no-one wanted to hear,” before adding: “You can’t please everyone, guys [Chainsmokers]. Welcome to the club.”

Watch Peake’s mash-up below.

An excerpt from Esquire‘s take-down of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall read: “They’re doing for EDM what Nickelback did to post-grunge arena rock: becoming immensely popular by using the worst cliches the genre has to offer, and then taking it down to the river and putting it out of its misery.

“Like Nickelback, The Chainsmokers sell their lowest-common-denominator sound using shameless sexism. Let’s look at their first Number One single, ‘Closer’, a duet between The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Halsey. It’s about him running into an ex, having sex with her in a car, then realizing he hated her the whole time.”