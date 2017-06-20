Nickelback say people won’t admit liking them because they’re not ‘cool’ like Arcade Fire

Frontman Chad Kroeger describes his band as a 'guilty pleasure'

Nickelback have described themselves as a “guilty pleasure”, arguing that people won’t admit liking their music because they are not “a cool indie band” like Arcade Fire.

The Chad Kroeger-led band released their ninth album ‘Feed The Machine’ last Friday (June 16). It is currently number three in the UK midweek chart.

After beefing with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor earlier this week, Kroeger has now told Canada’s CBC Radio that people are made to feel as if they are “not supposed” to like his band.

“We’re not a cool indie band, we’re not Arcade Fire,” he said. “They’re critics’ darlings. You’re supposed to like those bands because they’re hip, they’re indie and cool. You’re supposed to like them as a critic. I don’t think you’re supposed to like us.”

Kroeger added: “Honestly, I even think the critics like Nickelback. I honestly do… It’s not like it’s bad music, it’s just music… We’re that guilty pleasure.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has subtly responded to Kroeger’s recent comments about his bands, while Smash Mouth have also got involved.

Kroeger recently said of Taylor’s Stone Sour project: “They’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

He also described Slipknot as a “gimmick”.