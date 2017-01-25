Nickelback set to announce new album?

Band last released an album in 2014 with 'No Fixed Address'

Reports suggest that Nickelback could be set to announce their ninth album as early as next week.

The Canadian band, fronted by Chad Kroeger, formed in 1995 and last released an album in 2014 with ‘No Fixed Address’.

It has been confirmed that the group has signed a new worldwide record deal with BMG, who are distributed by Warner Music Group. Nickelback released their last few records via Republic, a division of Universal Music Group.

Reports add that the band are “currently in the studio… working on material for a new full-length album”. There is a “major announcement” planned for February 1, according to the reports, which some have speculated could be an album announcement.

Getty

Nickelback say of the news: “We are honoured to partner with the global BMG team and look forward to releasing new music for our fans. Sharing our vision and passion with such a dedicated team while being surrounded by some of the greatest music artists of all time is very humbling and we couldn’t be more excited.”

BMG’s Zach Katz adds: “We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Nickelback to BMG. For us, the opportunity to work side by side with a band of their caliber, with an exceptional body of work reaching the highest levels of global success, truly speaks for itself. We are excited to let the world experience their extraordinary new music soon.”

Meanwhile, last year saw Kroeger’s estranged wife Avril Lavigne hit out at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg for “bullying” Nickelback.

Canadian police were also forced to apologise after “threatening” to use Nickelback’s music to punish drink drivers.